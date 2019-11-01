Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

6 injured, 3 critically, in downtown house party stabbings: Toronto police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 1:25 am
Updated November 1, 2019 1:36 am
Toronto police secure a scene on Madison Avenue early Friday.
Toronto police secure a scene on Madison Avenue early Friday. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after six people were stabbed at and near a house party in the city’s downtown late Thursday.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to a property on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West and east of Spadina Road, just after 11:40 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

“[Police] were told that it was happening in a home and that there was some kind of a party … there were some fights between some people,” he said.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

“We kept getting information coming in, but when our officers arrived on scene they located three victims suffering from stab wounds.”

Hopkinson said two more victims were found at the scene. Of those victims being treated by paramedics and later transported to hospital, he said two had life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the initial call, Hopkinson said a sixth victim walked into a Toronto hospital and collapsed with critical injuries. He said hospital staff were working to treat the victim, who was determined to have been at the Madison Avenue scene.

Police initially said officers were looking for a man possibly between 18 and 20 years old, who was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, in connection with the incidents.

Hopkinson said in an update that a suspect was taken into custody. It’s clear what, if any, charges the person in custody could be facing.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto stabbingsMadison AvenueMadison Avenue stabbingsMadison Avenue stabbings TorontoMadison Avenue Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.