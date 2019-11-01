6 injured, 3 critically, in downtown house party stabbings: Toronto police

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after six people were stabbed at and near a house party in the city’s downtown late Thursday.
Const. David Hopkinson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to a property on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West and east of Spadina Road, just after 11:40 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.
“We kept getting information coming in, but when our officers arrived on scene they located three victims suffering from stab wounds.”
Hopkinson said two more victims were found at the scene. Of those victims being treated by paramedics and later transported to hospital, he said two had life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the initial call, Hopkinson said a sixth victim walked into a Toronto hospital and collapsed with critical injuries. He said hospital staff were working to treat the victim, who was determined to have been at the Madison Avenue scene.
Police initially said officers were looking for a man possibly between 18 and 20 years old, who was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, in connection with the incidents.
Hopkinson said in an update that a suspect was taken into custody. It’s clear what, if any, charges the person in custody could be facing.
