6 injured, 3 critically, in downtown house party stabbings: Toronto police

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after six people were stabbed at and near a house party in the city’s downtown late Thursday.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to a property on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West and east of Spadina Road, just after 11:40 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

“[Police] were told that it was happening in a home and that there was some kind of a party … there were some fights between some people,” he said.

“We kept getting information coming in, but when our officers arrived on scene they located three victims suffering from stab wounds.”

Hopkinson said two more victims were found at the scene. Of those victims being treated by paramedics and later transported to hospital, he said two had life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the initial call, Hopkinson said a sixth victim walked into a Toronto hospital and collapsed with critical injuries. He said hospital staff were working to treat the victim, who was determined to have been at the Madison Avenue scene.

Police initially said officers were looking for a man possibly between 18 and 20 years old, who was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, in connection with the incidents.

Hopkinson said in an update that a suspect was taken into custody. It’s clear what, if any, charges the person in custody could be facing.

STABBING:

Madison Av + Bloor St

– Officers o/s

– 3 victims have been located

– All suffering stab wounds

– 1 victim injuries serious

– Officers asking for rush on EMS

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2019

STABBING:

Madison Av + Bloor St

– Another victim has been located

– All 4 victims being taken to hospital

– 2 victims with serious/life threatening injuries

– Suspect is male, mixed race, 18-20, curly hair, 5'5-5'10, skinny build

– He was wearing dark coloured clothing

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2019

STABBING:

Toronto Hospital

– No updates on victims injuries

– Investigators confirm that stabbing occurred on Madison Ave north of Bloor St

– Connected to multiple stabbing incident already reported

– 1 suspect is in custody

– Believed responsible for stabbing 6 victims

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2019