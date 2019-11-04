Menu

Crime

Jury selection begins for Hamilton man charged in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:59 am
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Hamilton teen
WATCH: Hamilton police have arrested 19-year-old Dale King of Hamilton in connection with the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The trial of a man accused of shooting a Good Samaritan outside a Hamilton mosque two years ago will begin on Monday.

Dale Burningsky King is accused of shooting Yosif Al-Hasnawi outside of the al-Moustafa Islamic Centre on Main Street East near Sanford Avenue in December 2017.

King is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Al-Hasnawi, a 19-year-old Brock University student and aspiring doctor.

READ MORE: Police launching criminal investigation of emergency care after Good Samaritan death in Hamilton

Al-Hasnawi was shot and killed while trying to intervene after Hamilton police say he spotted two men roughing up another man outside the Islamic centre.

Following the incident, witnesses alleged the paramedics who responded to the scene accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, saying they took too long to treat the young man and take him to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial of two former Hamilton paramedics also charged in connection with the case is set for January.

READ MORE: No charges for Hamilton cop who attended shooting of Yosif Al-Hasnawi — SIU

Christopher Marchant and Steve Snively are charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old James Matheson, who was also charged in connection with the shooting, is out on probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice charges last year.

The Ministry of the Attorney General has confirmed to Global News that King’s jury trial is set for six weeks beginning Monday.

Two Ontario paramedics charged in Good Samaritan’s death
Two Ontario paramedics charged in Good Samaritan’s death

— With files from Ken Mann

