Search underway for missing man, woman in southeast B.C. backcountry

A search is underway for a missing man and woman in the southeast region of B.C.

RCMP say Damon Brodeur and Catherine Gibbons were last heard from on Oct. 24, and are believed to be in the Columbia Valley area.

Police noted that Columbia Valley RCMP received a report of a missing woman on Oct. 30, and through investigative efforts, identified a man who may be missing as well.

Damon Brodeur. Police say he may be missing as well. Columbia Valley RCMP

“Authorities believe that Damon Brodeur may be with Catherine Gibbons, and that the pair are camping together in the back country,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“At this time, we do not believe that foul play is involved, however we are concerned for the health and well-being of both Catherine and Damon.”

Police say Gibbons enjoys the outdoors, and it’s not uncommon for her to camp out in her silver 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe, which bears Ontario licence plate CFLJ955.

The vehicle is distinctive, with a bull bar on the front and a luggage container on the roof.

Gibbons is described as a 22-year-old female Caucasian, who is five-feet-two-inches (157 cm) tall and 111 pounds (50 kg) with red hair.

Brodeur is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male, who is five-feet-10-inches (178 cm) tall and 155 pounds (70 kg) with brown hair.

Columbia Valley and Kimberley RCMP plus area search crews are looking for the two. If you have any information regarding them, you are asked to contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

