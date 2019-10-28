Kingston police asking for help to locate missing young woman

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are requesting the public to help locate a missing young woman.

Neebin-Rayne Hunter, 18, was last seen by her family on Oct. 26 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Hunter is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds. She has a fair complexion, short black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

