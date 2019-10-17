1 teen girl found, another goes missing, say Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a 14-year-old girl who had been missing for months has finally been found, while another teenager who was recently found has gone missing again.

Lila Smith was reported missing on Aug. 26. While she was missing, she posted a photo on Instagram with Kayla Hartwick, a 16-year-old Kingston girl who was also missing at the time. Police believe the photo was taken in Toronto.

Hartwick was apparently found on Sept. 2, but Smith remained missing until recently, when she was located by Peel police in Mississauga.

Nevertheless, now Hartwick has gone missing again, according to Kingston police.

She was reported missing on Oct. 15 but was last seen on Oct. 11 near the Bayridge Learning Centre on Progress Avenue.

This is not the first time that Hartwick has gone missing this year.

Hartwick went missing earlier in July and wasn’t seen for at least a week before police said she was found on July 12. She went missing again on July and was found again on Sept. 2.

Hartwick also was missing for a period of time last year.

Police know that the teen has previously travelled to the Toronto area but are unsure of where she may be now.

Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to contact Det. Leck at 613-549-4660 ext. 6350 or via email at rleck@kingstonpolice.ca.