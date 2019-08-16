Kingston police still looking for missing teen girl

Police are still searching for a teen who was reported missing at the end of July.

Kayla Hartwick, a 16-year-old from Kingston, went missing on July 30 and has not been seen since.

Hartwick had previously gone missing in July for over a week before she was found, only to go missing again weeks later.

She was last seen in the Kingston area and is known to frequent the Cataraqui Centre and downtown Kingston.

Police still believe she may have travelled to the Toronto area, or may be in Ottawa or Montreal.

Hartwick is Caucasian, five feet tall and 140 pounds, with medium brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or by email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.