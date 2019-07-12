Canada
Kingston police looking for teen who has been missing for over a week

Kingston teen, Kayla Hartwick, has been missing since July 4.

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a teen who’s been missing for over a week.

Police say 16-year-old Kayla Hartwick was last seen in Kingston on July 4.

She is known to frequent the Cataraqui Town Centre and downtown Kingston.

Police say Hartwick is also known to travel to Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Police described the 16-year-old as 5′ tall, 140 lbs, with medium brown-coloured long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660. To provide tips anonymously, call 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

