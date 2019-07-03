Kingston police looking for missing teenage girl

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing teen.

Sundreah Pyne, 16, was last seen in downtown Kingston in the Brock Street area.

Police say she last spoke to her mother by phone on July 2 around 4 p.m.

Pyne is described as five feet eight inches tall, about 141 pounds, with a medium complexion and a slim build.

She has brown eyes and long black curly hair, which may be dyed purple.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and and ask to remain anonymous.