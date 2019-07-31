Kingston police looking for teen missing for 2nd time this month

Kingston police are looking for a teen who has again gone missing.

Police say 16-year-old Kayla Hartwick was last seen in the Kingston area on July 30.

Hartwick went missing earlier in July and wasn’t seen for at least a week before police said she was found on July 12.

Locally, she is known to frequent the Cataraqui Centre and downtown Kingston.

Police also believe she may be in Toronto, although she has been known to go north, to Ottawa and Montreal.

Hartwick is Caucasian, about five feet tall and 140 pounds, and has long, light-brown hair.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about Hartwick’s whereabouts to contact Det. Damczyk at 613-549-4660 # 6162 or by email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.