Family concerned for missing Kingston teen: ‘We want her to come home’

Fourteen-year-old Lila Smith of Kingston was reported missing on August 26th. Her family says she was last seen at a youth shelter in Toronto and they’re worried for her safety.

Smith’s mother, Meggan Hannah, says Lila is without her ID and she is scared for her.

“It just really worries me that she’s into something that she can’t get out of. She needs to know, regardless, she can reach out to anybody,” Hannah told Global News.

“We love her and we want her to come home.”

Hannah says Smith was last seen with 16-year-old Kayla Hartwick, who went missing on July 30.

According to Kingston police, Hartwick was located Sept. 2.

Smith, however, remains missing.

“There was a picture posted with Kayla on Instagram and that’s how we knew Lila was with Kayla in Toronto,” said Hannah.

She added that she’s scared thinking about her daughter being alone.

Hannah says that she remains in constant contact with Kingston police but there is no new information about Smith’s whereabouts. Her social media pages have been inactive for three weeks.

Smith’s family believe she is travelling between Toronto and Kingston frequently and she may be in the Kingston area.

“I have it in my head that she’s okay and she’s just being a typical teenager,” Hannah said.

Smith’s stepmother, Carrie Mccallum, says Smith’s absence has been hard on everyone and she wants Smith to know she can come home.

“We all love her and want her home, we need her,” Mccallum said through tears.

Smith is Caucasian, five-foot-three and 160 lbs, with a medium build. She has brown eyes and light brown long hair. Anyone with information, is asked to contact Det. Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6322 or via email at shuffman@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.