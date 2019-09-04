Missing teen girl found, say Kingston police

Kingston police say a 16-year-old who has gone missing several times has once again been located safely.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for teen missing for 2nd time this month

Const. Ash Gutheinz told Global News that Kayla Hartwick was found on Monday.

He could not give any more details about how or where the teen was found.

Hartwick was missing for over a month. She was last seen in Kingston on July 30.

The teen also disappeared for over a week in July, only to be found on July 12.