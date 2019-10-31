Menu

Canada

Missing Guelph-area man, Mark McDonald, last seen in Burlington: OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 31, 2019 10:10 am
OPP say Mark McDonald was last seen in Burlington on Oct. 25. .
OPP say Mark McDonald was last seen in Burlington on Oct. 25. .

Wellington County OPP are asking for assistance in locating a missing man from Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Police said 57-year-old Mark McDonald was last seen at an address in Burlington on Oct. 25 and was reported missing by a concerned family member on Wednesday morning.

He is described as 5’9″ with an average build and a full white beard. He was wearing blue jeans and black boots.

READ MORE: Guelph asks for community feedback on proposed Dolime Quarry replacement

McDonald is believed to be driving a 2011 green Dodge pickup truck with a cap cover and is with his German shepherd dog named Penny.

Anyone who has seen McDonald or has information about his whereabouts are asking to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

