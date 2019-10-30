Guelph asks for community feedback on proposed Dolime Quarry replacement

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is looking for community feedback on plans to replace the Dolime Quarry with a residential neighbourhood.

It was announced earlier this month that the quarry would shut down and the site, currently in Guelph-Eramosa Township, would be brought into Guelph’s municipal boundary.

Along with the mixed-use neighbourhood, Guelph would also take over control of the quarry’s water supply and build an on-site water management system.

The plan, which doesn’t yet have a price tag, still needs to be approved by Guelph City Council and the Province of Ontario.

The city said the quarry currently diverts about 11 million litres of water per day and the proposed plan is essential in protecting Guelph’s drinking water.

The community, including residents in Guelph-Eramosa Township, are now being asked to share their thoughts on the proposal.

Feedback can be shared on the city’s website until Nov. 30.

An open house was held at city hall on Tuesday and more public information sessions are scheduled, including one on Thursday at Breezy Corners restaurant in downtown Guelph at 8 a.m.

Any feedback will be shared in a report going to Guelph City Council in early 2020.

We've shared our concerns and a possible solution to protect #Guelph's drinking water. Now we want to know what you think. Share your thoughts on the proposed Dolime Quarry site revitilization: https://t.co/UK4KN7a1NQ #OurCommunityOurWater pic.twitter.com/3zfHLBzczJ — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 30, 2019

