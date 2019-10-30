Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Special weather statement issued for Waterloo region, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 9:20 am
According to Environment Canada, between 30-50 mm of rain are expected by Friday.
According to Environment Canada, between 30-50 mm of rain are expected by Friday. Global News

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

It warns that the area will receive significant rainfall from Wednesday morning right through Friday morning.

READ MORE: Halloween 2019: Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

The agency says that the area could see between 30 to 50 mm of rain.

Environment Canada also says that heavy winds are expected to arrive on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Sun looks like a planet-eating jack-o’-lantern in festive NASA photo

The agency warns that drivers should turn on headlights during periods of reduced visibility and to keep a safe distance between the vehicle in front of you.

Story continues below advertisement

With tomorrow night being Halloween, Environment Canada asks drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians as they are harder to spot when it is dark and raining.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaGuelphWaterlooKitchenerCambridgeEnvironment Canada WaterlooEnvironment Canada Kitchenerkitchener rain warningguelph rain warningwaterloo rain warningCambridge rain warningrain warning waterloo kitchener cambridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.