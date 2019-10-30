Special weather statement issued for Waterloo region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

It warns that the area will receive significant rainfall from Wednesday morning right through Friday morning.

The agency says that the area could see between 30 to 50 mm of rain.

Environment Canada also says that heavy winds are expected to arrive on Thursday night.

The agency warns that drivers should turn on headlights during periods of reduced visibility and to keep a safe distance between the vehicle in front of you.

With tomorrow night being Halloween, Environment Canada asks drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians as they are harder to spot when it is dark and raining.