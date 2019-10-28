Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Halloween 2019: Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 6:01 pm
Handling Halloween candy overload
WATCH ABOVE: Handling Halloween candy overload

If you are planning on taking your wee ones trick-or-treating in Southern Ontario on Thursday, make sure to bring your umbrella.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says the weather is expected to be warm but could also be wet.

READ MORE: Sun looks like a planet-eating jack-o’-lantern in festive NASA photo

“Many Canadian children dread having to wear heavy winter clothing over that Halloween costume. The good news this year is that temperatures will not be frigid,” he said. “It’s still a few days out and temperatures will depend on the track of a Texas low that will be moving into the Great Lakes.

Front Yards in Gloom celebrates spooky Halloween homes
Front Yards in Gloom celebrates spooky Halloween homes

“Temperatures should be in the 5-10 C range (perhaps even warmer for parts of southwest Ontario) by trick-or-treat time.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Hull says it is likely to be warm for the end of October, he also warns that there is rain in the forecast for Thursday.

READ MORE: How old should a child be before they can trick-or-treat on their own?

“The scariest part of the forecast will likely be the wet weather moving in as those ghosts and goblins hit the streets in search of candy,” he said.

“The exact timing of the heaviest rain is not yet certain but I would definitely recommend umbrellas and rain gear as costume accessories this year.

Pumpkin Carving 101
Pumpkin Carving 101

“A low-pressure system will be moving in on Thursday bringing periods of rain and showers – at this point it looks to be 10-20 mm on Halloween day and into the evening.“

READ MORE: Topical and trendy Halloween costume ideas for 2019

He says that the wet weather will be accompanied by strong winds, which should reach their peak on Friday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
halloween 2019Halloween TorontoHalloween KitchenerHalloween HamiltonHalloween LondonHalloween weatehr OntarioHalloween weather HamiltonHalloween weather KitchenerHalloween weather londonHalloween weather toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.