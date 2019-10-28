Halloween 2019: Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

Send this page to someone via email

If you are planning on taking your wee ones trick-or-treating in Southern Ontario on Thursday, make sure to bring your umbrella.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says the weather is expected to be warm but could also be wet.

“Many Canadian children dread having to wear heavy winter clothing over that Halloween costume. The good news this year is that temperatures will not be frigid,” he said. “It’s still a few days out and temperatures will depend on the track of a Texas low that will be moving into the Great Lakes.

“Temperatures should be in the 5-10 C range (perhaps even warmer for parts of southwest Ontario) by trick-or-treat time.”

While Hull says it is likely to be warm for the end of October, he also warns that there is rain in the forecast for Thursday.

“The scariest part of the forecast will likely be the wet weather moving in as those ghosts and goblins hit the streets in search of candy,” he said.

“The exact timing of the heaviest rain is not yet certain but I would definitely recommend umbrellas and rain gear as costume accessories this year.

“A low-pressure system will be moving in on Thursday bringing periods of rain and showers – at this point it looks to be 10-20 mm on Halloween day and into the evening.“

He says that the wet weather will be accompanied by strong winds, which should reach their peak on Friday morning.