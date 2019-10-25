Topical and trendy Halloween costume ideas for 2019

Send this page to someone via email

We’re just days away from what some consider the best day of the year, and many of us (and our kids) still haven’t figured out what character we want to bring to life this Halloween. So who can we expect to see a lot of while trick-or-treating on Oct. 31?

“We call this our ‘Area 51,'” said Shawn Hamilton, owner of Canada’s largest party and costume store, Amazing Party Store in Mississauga.

“Everything cosmic is hot this year because of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. We’ve been selling a ton of alien and astronaut costumes, and of course Star Wars and Star Trek are big this year.”

Sticking with the newsworthy and topical costumes, don’t be surprised if you Canadians, young and old, will see many paying homage to Bianca Andreescu by donning tennis gear and sporting shiny trophies to celebrate the U.S. Open tennis champion.

If you’ve got a lonely plant in the house, how about making it your Halloween prop by dressing up as plant guy? He’s the fan who was searching for Kawhi Leonard post-NBA Championship to give him a “Kawhactus.”

With a bald cap, some skin glue, fake hair, and cosmetics, the Amazing Party Store’s special effects artist is able to transform anyone into the infamous Toronto Raptors fan.

“Ride-ons and carry-ons are hot movers this year because they’re easy to get on, move around in and you don’t need to wear any makeup or masks,” Hamilton explained as he pointed to inflatable legs that make it look like the costume wearer is being carried by the grim reaper, wrestler or alien.

There are dozens of varieties and they come in tiny children’s sizes, too.

The 20-thousand-square-foot store, which is open all year, even has an ever-growing section of pet costumes.

“Pets have always been a part of your family, and now they can dress up as almost anything too,” Hamilton said.

“Baby shark is very popular. We’ve got Chewbacca, lots of food items, many other animals too,” Hamilton said as he changed his dog Boo out of a Superman cape and into a jacket that makes him look like a hot dog with ketchup.

