Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario government to introduce new animal welfare legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 10:45 am
Cows and their calves graze in a pasture.
Cows and their calves graze in a pasture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO – Ontario’s solicitor general is expected to introduce new animal welfare legislation today.

Sylvia Jones says the bill – dubbed the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act – will include a number of new criminal offences that prohibit animal cruelty.

Under the new legislation, more provincial inspectors would be hired to cover the province, including specialists in livestock, zoos and aquariums.

READ MORE: Ontario launches animal-cruelty hotline, new chief inspector appointed

Jones is expected to introduce the legislation later today and if passed the province will begin to implement the new system on Jan. 1., 2020.

The changes come after the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it would not longer investigate and enforce animal cruelty laws.

The new system would allow provincial inspectors to take over from humane societies, who have been enforcing animal cruelty laws since the OSPCA abdicated its role.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsAnimal Crueltyontario pc partyospcaAnimal welfareOntario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsSylvia Jonesanimal welfare legislationAnimal Welfare Legislation OntarioProvincial Animal Welfare Services Act
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.