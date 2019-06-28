Canada
Ontario launches animal-cruelty hotline, new chief inspector appointed

TORONTO – Ontario’s solicitor general has launched a new 24-hour animal-cruelty hotline.

She also named a new chief inspector to oversee a temporary anti-cruelty-enforcement regime.

A spokeswoman says the government has appointed Ontario Provincial Police Insp. Paula Milne as the new chief.

In March, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it was getting out of enforcement by today.

The association has had police-like powers for 100 years.

The province is now revamping the law and is expected to introduce legislation in the fall.

The temporary regime begins Saturday and will include a team of officers with expertise in inspecting zoos, aquariums, horses and livestock.

Residents can call 1-833-9ANIMAL with cruelty concerns.

