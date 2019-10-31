Menu

Scam alert: West Kelowna RCMP says CRA fraudster has spoofed police phone number

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 3:50 pm
Police say spoofing can trick people into answering their phones and automatically trusting the caller.
Police say spoofing can trick people into answering their phones and automatically trusting the caller. Global News

West Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating a telephone scam that appears to originate from their detachment.

Police say the fraudster is posing as a collection agent of the Canada Revenue Agency, and falsely tells victims there’s a large amount of money owing on their personal taxes.

The caller further states that the victims will be arrested at their home if they don’t pay the outstanding balance immediately via money transfer or credit card.

While it’s yet another scam, police say this one appears to originate from the West Kelowna detachment.

Police say fraudsters are now using caller ID spoofing, which disguises the real telephone number for another number. By doing this, police say this tricks people into answering their phones and automatically trusting the caller.

“We want the public to be aware these types of scams are planned to create stress so that victims respond immediately in an effort to correct or fix the problem,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The RCMP does not work with the CRA to collect outstanding taxes.”

