Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police continue to receive reports of CRA phone scam

By Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 3:12 pm
‘I’m sorry’: Scammer claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency confronted by Winnipeg man
Jarek Sieczka clued into the fact the phone call was a scam but he wanted to see how far the caller would take him.

Winnipeg police say they’re still seeing incidents of a targeted phone scam in the city that began in March.

“We call this a CRA scam,” says Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray. “What happens is the scammer will call pretending to be a criminal investigator, saying that money is owed to the Canada Revenue Agency.”

Grandparent scam
The scam often targets elderly victims, claiming they owe money to the CRA and asking for a large sum to be e-transferred. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

During some calls, Murray says, the victim is told to stay on the line and dial the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number to confirm that an investigation is underway. The victim believes they have started a new call, but in reality, the scammer has remained on the line.

Story continues below advertisement

At other times, the scammer may use caller ID spoofing to call back using what fraudulently appears to be a police number.

The scammer then pretends to be a police officer asks the victim to transfer a significant amount of money by e-transfer, bitcoin or gift cards.

READ MORE: Don’t get scammed by ‘Hydro’ callers asking for bitcoin

Police said Winnipeggers should be mindful that CRA will never demand payment by e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid gift cards, etc., nor will they threaten anyone with police action.

Older people, they said, are particularly susceptible to this kind of scam.

If you’re targeted by this type of scam, you can report it online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

‘I’m sorry’: Scammer claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency confronted by Winnipeg man
‘I’m sorry’: Scammer claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency confronted by Winnipeg man
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FraudWinnipeg crimePhone ScamCRA scamfake callcaller id spoof
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.