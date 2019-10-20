Winnipeg police continue to receive reports of CRA phone scam

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re still seeing incidents of a targeted phone scam in the city that began in March.

“We call this a CRA scam,” says Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray. “What happens is the scammer will call pretending to be a criminal investigator, saying that money is owed to the Canada Revenue Agency.”

The scam often targets elderly victims, claiming they owe money to the CRA and asking for a large sum to be e-transferred. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

During some calls, Murray says, the victim is told to stay on the line and dial the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number to confirm that an investigation is underway. The victim believes they have started a new call, but in reality, the scammer has remained on the line.

At other times, the scammer may use caller ID spoofing to call back using what fraudulently appears to be a police number.

The scammer then pretends to be a police officer asks the victim to transfer a significant amount of money by e-transfer, bitcoin or gift cards.

Police said Winnipeggers should be mindful that CRA will never demand payment by e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid gift cards, etc., nor will they threaten anyone with police action.

Older people, they said, are particularly susceptible to this kind of scam.

If you’re targeted by this type of scam, you can report it online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

