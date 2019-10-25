Latest phone scam targeting Social Insurance Numbers: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are warning residents about an increase in online fraud involving Social Insurance Numbers.

Police say in many instances, people are receiving a recorded phone call that directs you to call back immediately, or press “1” to avoid prosecution.

Major Fraud Unit investigators are urging you to not call back or press “1”, saying no official administrative center will ever use high-pressure tactics, be disrespectful, contact you through text or require you to pay any money through gift cards or Bitcoins.

Police say “when in doubt, just hang up.”

They say the scammers will direct victims to ‘pay their fines’ using gift cards or Bitcoin machines.

Frequent reoccurring scams involve criminals pretending to be government officials seeking money for taxes or immigration fees.

The Government of Canada provides detailed information on how to protect your Social Insurance Number, including who can ask for it, on their website.

