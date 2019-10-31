Crews working to restore power following outage in Barrie

Crews are working to restore power following an outage in Barrie on Thursday afternoon, according to utility company Alectra.
The outage is affecting 82 customers, down from about 399 earlier in the day.
According to Alectra’s website, the cause of the outage is an equipment failure, and the estimated restoration time is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Barrie police say people are reporting traffic light outages on Bayfield Street. Officers are reminding residents that if lights are out, drivers must treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
According to the Simcoe County District School Board, the Learning Centres’ Barrie location and the Career Centre are closed due to a power outage at the Bayfield Mall. Thursday night school has also been cancelled.
