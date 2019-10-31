Crews working to restore power following outage in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are working to restore power following an outage in Barrie on Thursday afternoon, according to utility company Alectra.

The outage is affecting 82 customers, down from about 399 earlier in the day.

UPDATE: #Outage in #Barrie affecting approx 399 homes and businesses has been reduced to 82 customers. Crews are working. ETR is 5pm to 7pm for those remaining out. For more info visit https://t.co/iTmbYdB77K #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) October 31, 2019

According to Alectra’s website, the cause of the outage is an equipment failure, and the estimated restoration time is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Barrie police say people are reporting traffic light outages on Bayfield Street. Officers are reminding residents that if lights are out, drivers must treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Traffic light outages are being reported along Bayfield Street. A reminder that if traffic lights are out, drivers must treat the intersection as a four-way stop. https://t.co/gsARVen9oX — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) October 31, 2019

According to the Simcoe County District School Board, the Learning Centres’ Barrie location and the Career Centre are closed due to a power outage at the Bayfield Mall. Thursday night school has also been cancelled.

Due to a power outage at the Bayfield Mall, the Learning Centres’ Barrie location and the Career Centre are closed. Night school has been cancelled tonight, Thursday Oct. 31. Thank you for your understanding.@learningcentres @CareerCentreSC — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) October 31, 2019

Please note that due to the closure of the Bayfield Mall for the remainder of the day, Night School is cancelled tonight as well. https://t.co/O6B8LgNUeF — Learning Centres (@learningcentres) October 31, 2019