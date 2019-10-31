Halloween rainfall in London area could turn to snow

Send this page to someone via email

It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be dealing with the elements when they go door to door on Thursday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and parts of Middlesex County warning of potentially significant rainfall throughout the day on Thursday and tapering off by Friday morning.

The national weather service says rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest rain happening on Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, says there could be a dry spell in the London from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night, which would give Londoners a few hours break.

“Some of the latest models giving a glimmer of hope for the London area, where it could dry out and [have] just a couple showers by trick-or-treat time,” said Farnell, adding that there will be strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The weather forecast has prompted some Canadian cities, like Montreal, to postpone Halloween celebrations until the weekend.

That idea doesn’t sit well with Londoner Nicole St. John.

“That just doesn’t make any sense at all,” St. John said. “This is the time of year it’s supposed to happen, and let’s keep it that way.”

Chris Bowden says he’s had to deal with bad weather in the past, but it never stopped him from enjoying the time with his family.

“I’m sort of a traditionalist,” he said. “We just dealt with it when we were younger and had to take the kids around — it could be cold, it could be warm, it could be raining.”

But rain could be the least of Londoners’ concerns come Thursday night as the city may see its first snowfall of the season.

Farnell says the possibility of snow could be a precursor to what’s in store next month.

“The winds will be picking up, and then some chilly air after that could lead to snow flurries late Thursday night,” Farnell said.

“There’s a chance of snow to start the month, but it’s definitely not going to be the last threat in the next couple weeks as we get a lot of cold air across the Great Lakes.”

Farnell is anticipating a colder and snowier month of November than London is used to.

“I’m calling it a bit of a false start to winter,” he said. “There’s going to be chances of flurries. I don’t see any huge storms just yet, but those flurry chances are going to be even more numerous than rain over the next couple of weeks.”