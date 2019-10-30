Menu

Canada

Tricar Group breaks ground on new $2M FC London soccer field

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 3:32 pm
Kids at the Tricar Group ground breaking for the soccer field for FC London on Cornel Talbot Road.
Kids at the Tricar Group ground breaking for the soccer field for FC London on Cornel Talbot Road.

London’s TFC Academy could be hitting the ground running on a new outdoor turf as soon as next spring.

The Tricar Group broke ground on the new field behind their office on Cornel Talbot Road on Wednesday.

The project is estimated to cost $2 million and is the first turf field in London that is 100 per cent privately funded.

“We are committed to improving our great community in as many ways as possible, and this is another example of that commitment,” says Tricar Group vice-president of operations Adam Carapella.

Carapella said the academy won’t be the only group using the field.

“It’s also going to give us the opportunity to open this up to other groups, like kids’ camps, maybe charities, different things like that to help the community further, which we are always looking to do,” he said.

FC London has been involved in the community for the last 10 years and has 400 male and female players and coaches participating in top Ontario leagues.

The project will include a full-size regulation soccer field with lights, so the players can continue to practise after dark, as well as two smaller fields beside the main one.

“We are thrilled that Tricar is creating this opportunity for active community members in London and area,” said FC London CEO Ian Campbell. “Participating in sports is so beneficial for children and families. We’re grateful Tricar Field is providing such a modern outdoor facility for everyone to enjoy.”

