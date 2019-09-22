Jade Kovacevic sets OCAA goal-scoring record

If her year keeps going like this, it is going to be hard for Jade Kovacevic to pick her favourite moment.

On Aug. 31, she scored the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win for FC London to bring them the 2019 League 1 Ontario championship.

Less than a month later, the fifth-year striker poured in four goals in a 5-0 win by the Fanshawe Falcons at Mohawk to approach, equal and then set a new mark for most goals in an OCAA career.

Kovacevic is now up to 84 with most of the season left.

“Setting the OCAA record for most career goals is an achievement that I have been striving for throughout my career with Fanshawe,” stated Kovacevic. “I am proud to have added this to my accolades but the highest priority is still for our team to finish with a clean season, winning provincials and hopefully nationals as well.”

Tiffany Johnston held the previous record of 83. She played for Cambrian College from 2014 until 2017.

The latest honour can be added to a long list of Kovacevic’s accomplishments.

The Acton, Ont. native owns the record for most goals in a single year with 30 and could top that in what will be her final OCAA season. She once scored nine goals in a single regular-season match and five goals in a single playoff match. Both of those marks are records as well.

Kovacevic was named OCAA and CCAA player of the year last season. She helped Fanshawe to a bronze medal victory at the national championship in a 2-1 win over the Douglas Royals.

The Falcons are now 3-0-1 in 2019-20 and are currently ranked No. 3 in the CCAA national rankings.