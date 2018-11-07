Fanshawe’s Jade Kovacevic named CCAA player of the year

Jade Kovacevic’s trophy case already comes from the XXXL section.

On Tuesday night, the Fanshawe Falcons’ striker added the ultimate CCAA individual honour.

Kovacevic was named CCAA women’s soccer player of the year for 2018 at the national championship banquet in Coquitlam, British Columbia. This was the first time in Fanshawe’s history that a Falcons player had received the honour.

Kovacevic scored 30 goals this season in helping Fanshawe to an undefeated OCAA season and a provincial title. To put that into perspective, the Acton, Ont., native had at least 15 more goals than any other player.

She sits second in all-time OCAA scoring with 79.

“Jade not only is an exceptional player, but she is also an excellent role model and understands that she has been given an opportunity to influence the next generation of female soccer players”, said head coach Mike Marcoccia. “She is particularly passionate about supporting and helping young girls in both their soccer and personal development.”

Kovacevic has had quite a year. She helped FC London to an unbeaten season in League 1 Ontario play and has added coaching to her resume with FC London’s U-16 team and the London Mini-Stars house league program.

Fanshawe will open the CCAA championship with a quarter-final match against the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. The Falcons enter nationals as the No. 3 ranked team in the country. The Elans de Garneau from Quebec City enter as the No. 1 seed.

The bronze- and gold-medal matches will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10.