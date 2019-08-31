Jade Kovacevic plays hero as FC London wins playoff championship

FC London are the champions.

The local club captured the 2019 League 1 Ontario women’s soccer championship on Saturday night.

With extra time just over five minutes away, league scoring leader Jade Kovacevic found herself in a one-one-one situation with the Oakville Blue Devils goalkeeper courtesy of a pass from Marisa Oliveira. Kovacevic made no mistake.

She scored the only goal of the match in the 84th minute in a 1-0victory over the Blue Devils at the Ontario Soccer Centre in Woodbridge.

The match featured decent chances through the first 83 minutes on both sides of the ball.

Kovacevic found herself in scoring position twice in the first 21 minutes only to be denied both times.

Oakville got one of their best chances in the 22nd minute when captain Laura Twidle sent a shot off the post in behind FC London keeper Emily Gillet, who made four saves overall for a clean sheet.

London put three shots on the Blue Devils goal.

The win avenged a 4-0 FC London loss to Oakville in a regular season match played in June at the German Canadian Stadium Field.

The title is FC London’s third women’s playoff crown in their franchise history.

FC London’s men’s side is still involved in playoffs. They will play the second leg of their quarter-final against the Vaughn Azzurri on the road on September 8. London has a 2-1 lead on aggregate going into the match.