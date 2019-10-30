Fundraiser launched to support family of Tyler Coleiro, teen killed in car accident

The hockey community is rallying around the family of Tyler Coleiro, a teen who was killed in a car accident last week.

Coleiro, 18, died following a two-vehicle collision near Komoka Friday evening. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say they responded to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Amiens Road after receiving 911 calls for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Adam Stafford, a former neighbour of the Coleiro family from when they lived in Komoka, and his 12-year-old son Jack Stafford have helped launch a sticker fundraiser to honour the teen who made a lasting impression on his family.

“He was just an all around phenomenal kid, so kind, and outgoing with his friends, I just know he is going to be missed tremendously by everyone who would have known him,” says Stafford.

The helmet stickers read “Tyler 873,” with the 87 representing the number of his favourite player, Sidney Crosby, and the three representing the number he wore playing hockey in Mt. Brydges. So far they’ve sold roughly 700 stickers, and 100 more are available before they will need to order more.

“The response has been overwhelming to be honest, everyone was so quick to offer help in any way they could,” says Stafford.

The Coleiro family have since moved to nearby Kilworth, but Stafford says the family, especial Tyler, will always have a special place in his heart.

Despite his son being six years younger than Tyler, Stafford says he had a special relationship with his neighbour.

An older photo of Tyler Coleiro walking a young Jack Stafford to his first day of kindergarten. Submitted Photo

“Tyler was 10 years old when they moved into the house across the street, and my kid would have only been four at the time,” recalls Stafford. “There were so many days when Tyler was out shooting pucks and my little guy would wander to the end of our driveway with a stick in his hand and there was never a day that Tyler didn’t ask him to come over and join him.”

Stafford says his son has been hit hard by the news of Tyler’s death.

“He was quite devastated after hearing the news, his team dedicated their game to Tyler the other night, and they wore black arm bands because we didn’t have stickers yet,” he says. “My son made a speech to his team before that game that he wanted to dedicate the game to Tyler and he asked for their support, and that they play their best for him, and they did.”

Stafford says it was the first season Tyler wasn’t playing organized hockey, instead focusing on post secondary school applications.

London’s Source for Sports is producing the stickers. They are accepting donations of $5 for each sticker, with all proceeds going directly to the Coleiro family.

So far several local hockey organizations have requested stickers, including the Mount Brydges Cougars, Western Junior Mustangs, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs, London Devilletes, and Oakridge Aeros.

The “Tyler 873” are being sold for $5, with all the money going to support the Coleiro family. Submitted Photo

