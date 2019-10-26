Teen dies following crash west of Komoka, Ont., say police

Send this page to someone via email

An afternoon crash involving two vehicles has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man and injured several others.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say they responded to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Amiens Road in the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc after receiving 911 calls for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Officials say there were several occupants in one of the vehicles who all suffered injuries and were transported to hospital in London for treatment.

One of the occupants, an 18-year-old Middlesex Centre man, succumbed to injuries resulting from the collision.

Police say they will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police along with members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc Police at 519-245-1250.

