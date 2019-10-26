Menu

Traffic

Teen dies following crash west of Komoka, Ont., say police

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 2:03 pm
Updated October 26, 2019 2:09 pm
Officials say there were several occupants in one of the vehicles who all suffered injuries and were transported to hospital in London for treatment. Strathroy-Caradoc Police/Facebook

An afternoon crash involving two vehicles has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man and injured several others.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say they responded to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Amiens Road in the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc after receiving 911 calls for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Officials say there were several occupants in one of the vehicles who all suffered injuries and were transported to hospital in London for treatment.

READ MORE: Man critically injured in crash in Strathroy-Caradoc

One of the occupants, an 18-year-old Middlesex Centre man, succumbed to injuries resulting from the collision.

Police say they will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police along with members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc Police at 519-245-1250.

