Man critically injured in crash in Strathroy-Caradoc

A 46-year-old man remains in critical condition after a weekend crash in Strathroy-Caradoc.

It was around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 16 when Strathroy-Caradoc police say Middlesex-London EMS alerted them to a crash on Longwoods Road at Cooks Road.

The investigation showed a silver, 2003 Honda Civic was headed west on Longwoods Road when it struck a tree. The driver and lone occupant, a 46-year-old man from Bothwell, was trapped inside and Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Rescue extricated him from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Driver seriously injured in Strathroy-Caradoc crash involving dump truck

He was treated and transported to hospital by Middlesex-London EMS where he remains with critical injuries. Officers say his name won’t be released at this time.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and police are asking anyone who observed the vehicle before the collision to contact them at 519-245-1250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).