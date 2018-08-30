OPP identify Strathroy-Caradoc man as victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Belmont

Elgin county OPP have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash south of London Tuesday.

Brent Austin, 45, of Strathroy-Caradoc died when an SUV collided with his motorcycle in Belmont.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV travelling south on Belmont Road collided with two motorcycles as it was turning left onto York Line, officers said.

The driver of the second motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released, police said.

The SUV driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is no longer in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.