August 29, 2018 9:02 am

1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 2 motorcycles south of London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A motorcyclists is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Belmont Ont. Tuesday

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Belmont involving an SUV and two motorcycles.

It was around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound SUV on Belmont Road collided with two motorcycles as it was turning left onto York Line, officers said.

One motorcyclist died, the second suffered life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Belmont Road was closed in the area for several hours as police worked on the scene.

