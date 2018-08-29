1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 2 motorcycles south of London

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Belmont involving an SUV and two motorcycles.

It was around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound SUV on Belmont Road collided with two motorcycles as it was turning left onto York Line, officers said.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 5 injured in crash near Stratford

One motorcyclist died, the second suffered life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Belmont Road was closed in the area for several hours as police worked on the scene.