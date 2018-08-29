Crime
2 dead, 5 injured in crash near Stratford

By Staff The Canadian Press

STRATFORD, Ont. – Two people were killed and five other people were injured in collision near Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Ontario provincial police say an SUV and a minivan collided at about 6 p.m. at Perth Line 26 and Road 122.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to hospital.

Three of the injured suffered life-threatening injuries, another was in stable condition, and the seventh person involved suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released any names or ages pending next-of-kin notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

