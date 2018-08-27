Man charged with impaired driving after woman killed, child critically injured in Oshawa crash

A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man faces multiple impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash in Oshawa that left a female family member dead and their three-year-old child fighting for her life in hospital.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to the scene of a collision on Saturday, Aug. 25 around 10:19 p.m. on Raglan Road west of Thornton Road.

Police said the accused, a woman and her daughter were in a grey Toyota SUV travelling westbound on Raglan Road when the vehicle drifted and sideswiped a Toyota Corolla heading the other way.

The SUV then lost control and spun into the path of a white Jeep Cherokee that was behind the Corolla.

Police said a 42-year-old woman inside the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The three-year-old girl in the rear car seat suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities said the people in the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Officers arrested the driver of the SUV at the scene. He has been charged with impaired driving cause death, impaired operation cause bodily harm, exceed .08 cause death, exceed .08 cause bodily harm and novice driver blood alcohol content above zero.

Police said the names of the accused and the deceased are being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact the DRPS traffic services branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

