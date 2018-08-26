3-year-old in critical condition after mother killed in 3-vehicle collision: Durham police say

A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after her mother was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to Raglan Road west of Thornton Road around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night with reports of a collision.

Officers said the 43-year-old Richmond Hill woman and her daughter were passengers in a grey Toyota SUV when the vehicle drifted, sideswiping a Toyota Corolla before spinning out of control into the path of a Jeep.

A 43-year-old Richmond Hill woman was killed and her 3-year-old daughter remains in critical condition as they were passengers in an S.U.V. involved in a 3-vehicle collision on Raglan Road in Oshawa. https://t.co/4hzvsxwnqJ — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) August 26, 2018

Police said they arrested the driver of the SUV on the scene for impaired driving. The woman had no vital signs and was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sick Kids Hospital.

People in the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Fatal three vehicle crash on Raglan Rd west of Thornton Rd N in #Oshawa. Woman died in hospital, approximately 2-year-old child seriously injured, several other people transported w/ minor injuries. Reports say alcohol is a factor. pic.twitter.com/NR4iptOlbm — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 26, 2018