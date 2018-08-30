Woman killed in collision with dump truck west of London

A Wallaceburg woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chatham Kent Tuesday, officers say.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 40 and Langstaff Line around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the minivan went through a stop sign and collided with a dump truck, investigators said.

The driver, 81-year-old Catherin Tiffin, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

OPP traffic collision investigators were called to look into the crash.

Highway 40 was closed between Whitebread Line and Dufferin Avenue for roughly four hours while they investigated.