Canada
August 30, 2018 8:01 am

Woman killed in collision with dump truck west of London

By Staff 980 CFPL

FILE PHOTO.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

A Wallaceburg woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chatham Kent Tuesday, officers say.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 40 and Langstaff Line around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after tractor rollover southeast of London

The driver of the minivan went through a stop sign and collided with a dump truck, investigators said.

The driver, 81-year-old Catherin Tiffin, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 2 motorcycles south of London

OPP traffic collision investigators were called to look into the crash.

Highway 40 was closed between Whitebread Line and Dufferin Avenue for roughly four hours while they investigated.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
81-year Old
chatham ontario
Chatham-Kent
Collision
Crash
dead
Dump Truck
Langstaff Line
Ldnont
London Ontario
OPP
Police
Wallaceburg
Woman dead after colliding with dump truck west of London

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News