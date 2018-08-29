Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after tractor rollover southeast of London
Emergency crews freed a driver who was pinned under a farm tractor Tuesday, Elgin County OPP say.
It was around 7:40 p.m. when the tractor rolled over on Rogers Road south of Conservation Line in Malahide, officers said.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist dead after crash involving tractor trailer in Vaughan
Police, along with Malahide fire services and St. Thomas Elgin paramedics arrived to find a man stuck underneath the tractor and worked to safely remove him, police said.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: 11-year-old boy dies in tractor accident in southern Alberta
The investigation is ongoing, investigators said.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.