August 29, 2018 9:04 am

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after tractor rollover southeast of London

By Staff 980 CFPL

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
Emergency crews freed a driver who was pinned under a farm tractor Tuesday, Elgin County OPP say.

It was around 7:40 p.m. when the tractor rolled over on Rogers Road south of Conservation Line in Malahide, officers said.

Police, along with Malahide fire services and St. Thomas Elgin paramedics arrived to find a man stuck underneath the tractor and worked to safely remove him, police said.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, investigators said.

