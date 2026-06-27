Flooding concerns, tornado threats sweep across Canadian Prairies

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Flooding concerns and the threat of tornadoes are putting parts of the Canadian Prairies on alert as a powerful weather system moves across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued heavy rainfall warnings for parts of Alberta, where between 40 and 70 mm of rain is expected through the weekend.

The agency warned that already saturated ground, combined with above-normal rainfall totals this month, could lead to overland flooding, washouts and damage to infrastructure and property.

Localized flooding is likely and some roads could become impassable, the forecast alert read.

In Edmonton, police on social media alerted that flooding had forced the closure of westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at 170 Street on Saturday, urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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The latest storm comes as Edmonton is on track to challenge its all-time June precipitation record after a month of persistent rainfall.

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Meanwhile, parts of Saskatchewan are facing a severe weather threat, with tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches stretching across large portions of the province.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

A surface trough moving north from Montana is expected to fuel storm development through Saturday afternoon and evening.

The agency warned that significant damage to homes, infrastructure and the natural environment is possible if tornadoes develop.

A line of slow-moving thunderstorms also prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of southern Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon, with warnings of flash flooding and reduced visibility.

Tornado watches were in effect across parts of southeastern Saskatchewan, including areas near Estevan and Weyburn, while severe thunderstorm watches and warnings covered Regina, Moose Jaw and surrounding communities.

Environment Canada is urging residents in both provinces to closely monitor forecasts and warnings, avoid flooded roadways and seek shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The severe weather threat in Saskatchewan is expected to diminish later Saturday evening, though forecasters say parts of Alberta could continue to see rain into next week.