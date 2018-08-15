Motorcyclist dead after crash involving tractor trailer in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Vaughan Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Vaughan Valley Boulevard and Highway 7, west of Highway 27, at around 10 p.m.

The victim of the crash was not transported from the scene.

The Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service said in an update on Twitter that York Regional Police major collision unit investigators will be on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Wednesday night.

Roads near the collision scene were blocked off for the investigation.

We have attended and cleared Hwy 7/Vaughan Valley Blvd after a fatal motorcycle collision. We were o/s w @YorkParamedics. @VaughanFire C platoon ran the call. The Major CollisionUnit from @YRP will be attending. @JeremyGlobalTV @City_of_Vaughan @CityNews pic.twitter.com/FJQzKiFZuo — Vaughan Fire (@VaughanFire) August 16, 2018

Motorcyclist pronounced dead on scene from a crash involving a tractor trailer at Hwy 7 & #Vaughan Valley Blvd in Woodbridge. Area now closed for investigation. Witnesses say truck turned left into the motorcycle's path. pic.twitter.com/N4X7xEttX2 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 16, 2018