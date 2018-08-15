Motorcyclist dead after crash involving tractor trailer in Vaughan
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Vaughan Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Vaughan Valley Boulevard and Highway 7, west of Highway 27, at around 10 p.m.
The victim of the crash was not transported from the scene.
The Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service said in an update on Twitter that York Regional Police major collision unit investigators will be on the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Wednesday night.
Roads near the collision scene were blocked off for the investigation.
