Ontario lottery agency to limit winner names in releases, citing privacy concerns

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Ontario’s lottery agency says it has begun limiting how it identifies winners in public releases, using only first names and last initials in an effort to better protect privacy while maintaining transparency.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) spokesperson Tony Bitonti said the change took effect last week and applies to winner news releases, which will now identify recipients as, for example, “John S. of Toronto” instead of using full names.

Bitonti said the move responds to longstanding concerns from winners about having their identities widely circulated online, where information can persist indefinitely.

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“We’ve been hearing from our winners for a while about the need to protect their privacy,” he said, adding the agency must balance that with its obligation as a government body to be transparent about payouts.

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He said full names of winners will still be published on a list on the agency’s website that includes prize amounts and in which community and business establishment the person bought their winning ticket, ensuring public accountability.

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The agency has long publicized winners through news releases, photos and promotional materials, but Bitonti said the digital age has heightened privacy risks, including scams that impersonate lottery winners online.

He said the organization works with social media platforms like Meta to remove fraudulent posts and wants to reduce the likelihood of winners being targeted.

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Bitonti said transparency remains essential to maintain public trust and deter concerns about corruption, noting the agency has disclosed winner information since its inception in 1975.

“We are still being transparent, but we’re trying to balance that transparency with the concern for their privacy,” the OLG spokesperson told Global News by phone on Monday. “And we always hear from the public that they want to know who our lottery winners are.”

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He said the British Columbia Lottery Corporation has adopted a similar approach since January, and other jurisdictions are reviewing their policies.

Despite the change, the agency will continue to share personal stories and photos of winners.

Bitonti said the goal is to ensure winners can enjoy their prize “without dealing with any untoward issues,” while still giving the public confidence in how lottery funds are awarded.