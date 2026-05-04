Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dee
    May 4, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    I agree with protecting people’s privacy when they win. I personally feel it should be up to the winner if they even want their picture/ with name and initial posted, it defeats the purpose when the full name is published on the OLG website? I get scammers on facebook but that is not the only way to be scammed. Not to mention possibly all kinds of people coming out of the woodwork looking for a handout or donations , robbed, home invasion, , kidnapped etc. (especially the world we live in today)The winners name should be first and last initial on the OLG website also. It’s still being transparent. People should have a right to privacy and safety.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario lottery agency to limit winner names in releases, citing privacy concerns

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 5:46 pm
2 min read
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said transparency remains essential to maintain public trust and deter concerns about corruption, noting the agency has disclosed winner information since its inception in 1975. View image in full screen
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said transparency remains essential to maintain public trust and deter concerns about corruption, noting the agency has disclosed winner information since its inception in 1975. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s lottery agency says it has begun limiting how it identifies winners in public releases, using only first names and last initials in an effort to better protect privacy while maintaining transparency.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) spokesperson Tony Bitonti said the change took effect last week and applies to winner news releases, which will now identify recipients as, for example, “John S. of Toronto” instead of using full names.

Bitonti said the move responds to longstanding concerns from winners about having their identities widely circulated online, where information can persist indefinitely.

Click to play video: '$80M Lotto Max jackpot claimed by London, Ont., friends after years of dreaming big'
$80M Lotto Max jackpot claimed by London, Ont., friends after years of dreaming big

“We’ve been hearing from our winners for a while about the need to protect their privacy,” he said, adding the agency must balance that with its obligation as a government body to be transparent about payouts.

Story continues below advertisement

He said full names of winners will still be published on a list on the agency’s website that includes prize amounts and in which community and business establishment the person bought their winning ticket, ensuring public accountability.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency has long publicized winners through news releases, photos and promotional materials, but Bitonti said the digital age has heightened privacy risks, including scams that impersonate lottery winners online.

He said the organization works with social media platforms like Meta to remove fraudulent posts and wants to reduce the likelihood of winners being targeted.

Click to play video: '14 lucky locals of tiny fishing village share $50M jackpot'
14 lucky locals of tiny fishing village share $50M jackpot

Bitonti said transparency remains essential to maintain public trust and deter concerns about corruption, noting the agency has disclosed winner information since its inception in 1975.

“We are still being transparent, but we’re trying to balance that transparency with the concern for their privacy,” the OLG spokesperson told Global News by phone on Monday. “And we always hear from the public that they want to know who our lottery winners are.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the British Columbia Lottery Corporation has adopted a similar approach since January, and other jurisdictions are reviewing their policies.

Despite the change, the agency will continue to share personal stories and photos of winners.

Bitonti said the goal is to ensure winners can enjoy their prize “without dealing with any untoward issues,” while still giving the public confidence in how lottery funds are awarded.

Click to play video: 'Lotto Max raises ticket prices, increases odds of winning'
Lotto Max raises ticket prices, increases odds of winning

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices