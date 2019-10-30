Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with Dartmouth bank robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with recent bank robberies in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the first robbery happened on Oct. 9 at 10:15 a.m. at the Scotiabank on Portland Street.

Police say a man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller.

There was no weapon seen, according to police, and no one was injured. Police say the man ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

The next robbery happened at the same bank six days later, when police say a man entered the Scotiabank claiming to have a knife.

Police say the suspect once again fled with an unknown amount of money, but police are still investigating whether the robberies are connected.

The third robbery occurred at the Heritage Credit Union on Ochterloney Street on Friday at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say the man demanded cash from a teller while holding a knife, then fled on foot.

Police said last week they’re looking for a man in his 30s or 40s who stands about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

During the robbery, the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back, dark pants and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact police.