Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with Dartmouth bank robberies

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:05 pm
Police say this man robbed the Scotiabank on Portland Street on Oct. 9, 2019. .
Police say this man robbed the Scotiabank on Portland Street on Oct. 9, 2019. . Halifax Regional Police

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with recent bank robberies in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the first robbery happened on Oct. 9 at 10:15 a.m. at the Scotiabank on Portland Street.

Police say a man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller.

There was no weapon seen, according to police, and no one was injured. Police say the man ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

READ MORE: Police investigate second robbery at Dartmouth’s Scotiabank

The next robbery happened at the same bank six days later, when police say a man entered the Scotiabank claiming to have a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect once again fled with an unknown amount of money, but police are still investigating whether the robberies are connected.

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Scotiabank on Portland Street on Oct. 15.
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Scotiabank on Portland Street on Oct. 15. Halifax Regional Police

The third robbery occurred at the Heritage Credit Union on Ochterloney Street on Friday at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say the man demanded cash from a teller while holding a knife, then fled on foot.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect after robbery at Dartmouth Credit Union

Police said last week they’re looking for a man in his 30s or 40s who stands about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

During the robbery, the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back, dark pants and a black ski mask.

Story continues below advertisement
Police say this man robbed the Heritage Credit Union in Dartmouth on Oct. 25.
Police say this man robbed the Heritage Credit Union in Dartmouth on Oct. 25. Halifax Regional Police

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHRPCredit UnionOchterloney StreetHeritage Credit Union
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.