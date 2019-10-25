Police search for suspect after robbery at Dartmouth Credit Union

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Dartmouth on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Heritage Credit Union on Ochterloney Street happened at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say a man entered the bank with a knife, demanded and received cash from the teller before running away.

Officers aren’t sure of how much money was taken.

Police are looking for a white man either in his 30s or 40s, who stands about 5’10” with a medium build.

During the robbery, the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back, dark pants, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact police.