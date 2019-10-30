Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after South Frontenac motorcycle crash

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:10 pm
OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash that took place in Bellrock, Ont.
OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash that took place in Bellrock, Ont. Global News File

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle struck a tree and caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to OPP.

In a news release, police say officers, paramedics and firefighters from the Frontenac detachment responded to the crash, which happened on Oct. 29 around 4:30 p.m. in Bellrock, Ont.

According to OPP, the crash took place on Leveque Road near Clair Road in South Frontenac Township.

READ MORE: $1M damage after boathouses, antique boats torched on Grenadier Island — OPP

Police say the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree, causing the fire. The rider was then transported to hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPFrontenacFrontenac ParamedicsFrontenac OPPSouth Frontenac TownshipClair Roaddriver crashes into tree in FrontenacFrontenac firefightersLeveque RoadLeveque Road crashLeveque Road motorcycle crashMotorcycle accident in Frontenac
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.