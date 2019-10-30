1 person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after South Frontenac motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle struck a tree and caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to OPP.

In a news release, police say officers, paramedics and firefighters from the Frontenac detachment responded to the crash, which happened on Oct. 29 around 4:30 p.m. in Bellrock, Ont.

According to OPP, the crash took place on Leveque Road near Clair Road in South Frontenac Township.

Police say the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree, causing the fire. The rider was then transported to hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.