$1M damage after boathouses, antique boats torched on Grenadier Island: OPP

A Quebec man is facing five charges after two boathouses containing several antique boats were set ablaze on the weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police say Leeds and Thousand Islands firefighters were called to Grenadier Island at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Grenadier Island is about 20 kilometers southwest of Brockville on the St. Lawrence River.
Firefighters from Alexandria Bay, N.Y. assisted local crews in battling the blaze.
Police say the investigation revealed that a boat had been stolen and taken to Grenadier Island, not long before the fires were set.
Damage is estimated at $1 million.
Brent Bercovitch, 35, from Kirkland, Que., was charged with three counts of arson and two of theft.
He had a bail hearing in Brockville court on Monday and was released on numerous conditions.
