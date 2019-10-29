$1M damage after boathouses, antique boats torched on Grenadier Island: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is facing five charges after two boathouses containing several antique boats were set ablaze on the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say Leeds and Thousand Islands firefighters were called to Grenadier Island at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Grenadier Island is about 20 kilometers southwest of Brockville on the St. Lawrence River.

Firefighters from Alexandria Bay, N.Y. assisted local crews in battling the blaze.

READ MORE: Cole Shoal Lighthouse burns after suspected lightning strike

Police say the investigation revealed that a boat had been stolen and taken to Grenadier Island, not long before the fires were set.

Damage is estimated at $1 million.

2:03 Fire officials investigating after $350K boat goes up in flames in Rockport Fire officials investigating after $350K boat goes up in flames in Rockport

Brent Bercovitch, 35, from Kirkland, Que., was charged with three counts of arson and two of theft.

Story continues below advertisement

He had a bail hearing in Brockville court on Monday and was released on numerous conditions.