Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of November 2

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

This is a weekend to fight back and fall back…

1. Go on a doggy date

This has to be one of the BEST ideas I’ve heard of!

The City of Winnipeg Animal Services Agency is offering folks the chance to date their adoptable dogs!

For the day, weekend or week, you can take an adorable pupper out for a “date”, to hang out and bond.

It gets them out of the shelter and shows them off to potential adopters, since the dogs will be wearing their “adopt me” vest.

Plus, you get to hang out with a sweet furry friend — perfect for anyone who can’t adopt or foster dogs themselves.

Doggie Dates are a win-win for all involved and to learn more, you can reach out to 311 or drop by Animal Services at 1057 Logan Avenue.

2. Help hockey fight back against cancer

For the 2nd year in a row, the Manitoba Moose are lacing up for their Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Saturday at 2 p.m. when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Moose will be raising funds for the folks at Camp Quality Manitoba, a camp for children with cancer.

Last year, the game raised $15,000 which was used to send eight more kids to camp in the summer.

You can support the cause by buying tickets to the game, 50/50 tickets, buying a ‘mystery puck’ and by bidding on a special game worn goalie mask.

For tickets to the game, click here.

For more info on will be available on Camp Quality Manitoba and how they help out families, click here.

3. Fall back

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday and that means Manitobans will be ‘falling’ back an hour.

It may not seem like a big deal to us adults, but if you share your home with little ones — it might be more of a challenge to adjust to the time change.

So Global News brought in Carrie Prowse, a Pediatric Sleep Consultant, to find out how we can make the transition easier on the whole family.

Prowse has several tips for parents to follow to help their kiddos adjust:

don’t change the clocks over first thing in the morning

adjust nap times by a half hour to ease them into their new schedule

move bedtimes up by half an hour for a few days

More sleep tips, including free downloadable guides can be found on her website.

Happy weekend everyone!