190-pound mastiff Floyd needs rescuing after getting too tired to finish hike

A dog owner had to call for backup on Sunday after his 190-pound mastiff Floyd got too tired to finish a hike.

At around 6:30 p.m. local time, officials with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received several reports of a hiker and a dog stuck about three kilometres up Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah.

According to a post on the rescue team’s Facebook page, callers phoned police to report the hiking duo was unable to move.

“Salt Lake County Search and rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold,” the post reads.

“Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain. Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted.”

The search and rescue team added that Floyd and his owner made it off the mountain around 10:30 p.m., about four hours after the calls first came in.

The post also included photos of the rescue. In one, Floyd can be seen laying on a stretcher with his tongue hanging out.

The team also shared a video of Floyd, who seemed quite comfortable, being carried across a bridge.

“The team is completely volunteer,” Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department told CNN. “They had no hesitation whatsoever, even when they heard it was a dog.”

While the owner’s identity has been kept anonymous, Facebook user Amy Sandoval commented on the rescue team’s post, claiming Floyd is her brother’s dog.

According to Sandoval, the pair took a wrong turn, which got them into a sticky situation, and they were unable to move from their location.

Facebook user Amy Sandoval commented on the post, sharing that Floyd is getting some well-deserved TLC. Amy Sandoval/Facebook

“My brother never left his side,” she commented. “He was going to sleep with him overnight.”

The search-and-rescue story captured the hearts of many in the area and abroad on social media, with one Facebook user having passed the team while on their own hike.

“We passed him on the way down and it’s all my kids could talk about,” the person commented. “We were so happy and relieved to pass you all heading up for the rescue. What awesome people you are!”

“My favourite rescue story so far,” another wrote, while someone else commented: “Thank you for your compassion. I know you guys aren’t required to save someone’s dog, but what a difference it makes.”

