Patient arrested after hospital worker stabbed: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old patient at the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal has been arrested after a 53-year-old hospital worker was stabbed in the upper body on Tuesday.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. reporting the attack that occurred at the Pavillion Albert-Prévost, the psychiatric wing of the hospital.

Police would not confirm the name of the hospital or wing where the incident took place, but the psychiatric wing of the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal is at the location they did confirm: Gouin Ouest Boulevard and Cossette Street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

READ MORE: Teens, 16 and 18, charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say when they arrived to the scene the male suspect had already been restrained by hospital staff before they arrested him.

An investigation is underway.

1:28 Psychiatrist testifies at trial of Gabriel Klein Psychiatrist testifies at trial of Gabriel Klein