Teens, 16 and 18, charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl at a Tyndall Park home on Saturday.
Two female suspects, 16 and 18, are in custody and facing charges of second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder.
At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers found two victims – the 14-year-old and an 18-year-old woman – at a house party on Kinver Avenue.
Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. The woman was upgraded to stable condition, but the 14-year-old died of her injuries.
Police said they believe a dispute at the party escalated into a physical fight.
