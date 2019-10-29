Menu

Crime

Teens, 16 and 18, charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 4:06 pm
The Tyndall Park scene of a homicide — a 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death.
The Tyndall Park scene of a homicide — a 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death. Amber Mcguckin/Global News

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl at a Tyndall Park home on Saturday.

Two female suspects, 16 and 18, are in custody and facing charges of second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers found two victims – the 14-year-old and an 18-year-old woman – at a house party on Kinver Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. The woman was upgraded to stable condition, but the 14-year-old died of her injuries.

Police said they believe a dispute at the party escalated into a physical fight.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg policeMurderStabbingSecond Degree MurderAttempted MurderTeen Killedteen suspects
