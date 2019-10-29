Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Grandfather charged in toddler’s fatal fall from cruise ship

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:33 pm
Family of toddler killed after falling off cruise ship demand answers
WATCH: The lawyer representing the family of a toddler who died after falling off a cruise ship blamed the cruise line for what happened in July.

The grandfather of a U.S. child who died after falling off a cruise ship in Puerto Rico has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the tragic incident.

Salvatore “Sal” Anello, of Indiana, has been charged with negligent homicide, according to a statement released by the Puerto Rican Department of Justice. A judge in San Juan ordered Anello’s arrest and set his bail at US$80,000, the governor’s office said.

READ MORE: ‘Pipe bomb’ caused woman’s death in gender-reveal party explosion

The charges stem from the accidental death of Chloe Wiegand, an 18-month-old who fell from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico on July 7. The incident happened on the Freedom of the Seas, a cruise ship run by Grand Caribbean.

The toddler was on the trip with her parents, two siblings and both sets of grandparents, police said at the time — Anello was her maternal grandfather.

Story continues below advertisement

The family’s lawyer, Michael Winkleman, has said Chloe was perched on a railing in a play area before the fall. Anello held the girl up to bang on what he thought was glass, Winkleman said. The girl was used to banging on the glass at her older sibling’s hockey games. However, there was no glass in front of the girl, and she fell.

Grandfather thought there was glass wall where toddler fell to death on cruise ship: attorney
Grandfather thought there was glass wall where toddler fell to death on cruise ship: attorney

The family is blaming Grand Caribbean for the death.

“Clearly this was a tragic accident and the family’s singular goal remains for something like this never to happen again,” Winkleman said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Anello is due to appear in court on Nov. 20.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Puerto RicoCruise Shipcruise ship deathRoyal Caribbean Cruiseschild out windowcruise ship fallcruise ship overboardChloe WiegandSal AnelloSalvatore Anello
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.