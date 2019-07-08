Toddler falls to her death after grandfather dangles her from cruise ship

A one-year-old American girl slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death off a docked cruise ship in Puerto Rico, authorities said Monday.

The man was holding his grandchild out a window on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when he lost his grip and dropped her, police told The Associated Press. The child fell the equivalent of 11 storeys and died.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon with the cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called the incident “tragic,” and said it is providing the family with assistance. The company declined additional comment.

The Freedom of the Seas has 15 decks and can carry up to 4,515 guests, according to the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ website. The vessel is approximately 64 metres tall, according to the ship-monitoring website Ship Technology.

No further details have been released about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

—With files from The Associated Press